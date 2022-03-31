Parent concerned over continuing school threats

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville School District parent has become fed up with the continuing threats at the middle and high schools.

Sheila Rumph said her granddaughter was one of few names mentioned in the recent threat against the school.

“It keeps me – the whole time the phone rings or something – jumping hoping that it’s not the school calling saying something has happened to her or any other student, ” said Rumph.

Since October, the school district has had to lock down campuses at least 10 times from the threats.

Rumph added the school needs to properly address the issue with students by involving police and counselors to stress the importance of not sending threats to school because it’s like “The Boy Who Cried, Wolf.”

“I feel as though sooner or later, something is going to happen that they need to get to the bottom of and stop it,” she said.

Blytheville Public Schools policy states: “A student who has committed a criminal act while off campus and whose presence on campus could cause a substantial disruption to school or endanger the welfare of other students or staff is subject to disciplinary action up to and including expulsion.”

Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said students who make terroristic threats against the schools may face adult felony charges.

