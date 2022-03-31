Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Parent concerned over continuing school threats

Blytheville High School
Blytheville High School(KAIT)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville School District parent has become fed up with the continuing threats at the middle and high schools.

Sheila Rumph said her granddaughter was one of few names mentioned in the recent threat against the school.

“It keeps me – the whole time the phone rings or something – jumping hoping that it’s not the school calling saying something has happened to her or any other student, ” said Rumph.

Since October, the school district has had to lock down campuses at least 10 times from the threats.

Rumph added the school needs to properly address the issue with students by involving police and counselors to stress the importance of not sending threats to school because it’s like “The Boy Who Cried, Wolf.”

“I feel as though sooner or later, something is going to happen that they need to get to the bottom of and stop it,” she said.

Blytheville Public Schools policy states: “A student who has committed a criminal act while off campus and whose presence on campus could cause a substantial disruption to school or endanger the welfare of other students or staff is subject to disciplinary action up to and including expulsion.”

Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said students who make terroristic threats against the schools may face adult felony charges.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm cloud picture near Otwell, Ark., shared by viewer Amanda Ferguson.
Trees, power lines down as severe storms cause damage
Colson USA
Plant opens new facility in Jonesboro
The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department said on March 17, deputies received a tip that...
$25,000 bond for man found with drugs and firearm in city vehicle
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
A judge sentenced a Craighead County man to two years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.
Monette man convicted of sexually assaulting child

Latest News

The school district could move to a four-day week for the 2022-23 school year.
Hoxie School District considering four-day school week
The Hoxie School District is discussing a plan looking at a four-day school week, possibly...
Hoxie School District considering four-day school week
Storm cloud picture near Otwell, Ark., shared by viewer Amanda Ferguson.
Trees, power lines down as severe storms cause damage
The stormy day began with the National Weather Service issuing a tornado warning just after...
Possible tornado hits Springdale, Arkansas; Deep South braces for storms