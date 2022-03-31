Energy Alert
Perkins named Blytheville Superintendent

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The deputy superintendent of schools for the Forrest City School District was selected Wednesday evening to become the next superintendent of the Blytheville School District.

Blytheville board members voted 6-2 to pick Dr. Veronica Perkins for a three-year contract with the school, board president Barbara Wells said.

Dr. Veronica Perkins was selected to serve as the next superintendent at the Blytheville School...
Dr. Veronica Perkins was selected to serve as the next superintendent at the Blytheville School District.(Source: Forrest City School District)

Voting in favor of the selection were Wells and board members Tracey Ritchey, Michelle Sims, Carlony Lewis, Erin Carrington and Desmond Hammett. Voting against were board members Billy Fair and Tobey Johnson.

Sixteen candidates were selected to be interviewed for the post and board members said they planned to make a decision by the end of March.

