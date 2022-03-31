Pilot recalls moments before crash landing in Sharp Co., Ark.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Republican candidate for the 1st Congressional District seat in Arkansas suffered injuries Friday in a small plane crash at the south end of the Sharp County Regional Airport near State Highway 62.

“Everything looked good. I was dialed in. The instruments looked good,” said Jody Shackelford.

He says those are deal flying conditions for pilots.

“All of the sudden it got really gusty. The plane started to go like this because of the wind. That just made it unstable for a landing,” he said.

He says he just picked his aircraft up from a repair shop and was on his way from Mountain Home to Cherokee Village when he says his trip went from bad to worse.

“I knew that I had no engine. I had no runway. This thing is coming down,” he said.

Shackelford says he had to think fast.

“I saw a gentleman do a maneuver called the death turn. It’s where a pilot tries to do a 180 back to the airport when they’re too slow and too low,” he said.

Often referred to by the Federal Aviation Administration as the graveyard spin it can lead to serious and sometimes deadly crashes.

“I wanted to make sure that I didn’t do the death turn. It wasn’t a panic as much as it was a focus,” said Shackelford.

He explains that all he saw were trees and the highway and did the best he could to steady the plane but eventually had to crash land. He slammed into a fence line.

“That wire fence, I think that it acted as a net. It kind of caught the plane. It was a smash. I smashed into it. It was rather violent. But at the same time I was alive,” he said.

He was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Little Rock with a broken back, fractured ribs, a broken nose, and a broken hand.

But he says it won’t stop him from getting back in the air.

“People get in crashes a lot, fender benders. Good crashes, bad crashes, but they still go ride in a car. We put up with risk. Everything we do is a risk to some degree. I think that this will just make me a better pilot,” he said.

Shackelford says he’s still trying to piece together what happened during that flight.

Once healed he intends to get back on the campaign trail. He is challenging Republican incumbent Rep. Rick Crawford and State Rep. Brandt Smith in the May 24 primary,

Arkansas officials have called the FAA to help with the investigation into the crash.

