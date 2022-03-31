Energy Alert
Site work begins at Blue Oval City

Site work begins at Blue Oval City
Site work begins at Blue Oval City(Ford)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Work at the site for Ford’s electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Haywood County is now underway.

Crews will begin moving gravel at the Blue Oval City site this week.

These pictures were shared on Twitter by Ford’s CEO Jim Farley.

The $5.6 billion plant is expected to employ nearly 6,000 people, with an additional 18,000 construction workers.

We’ve still got a long way to go before we see production.

Ford expects the first vehicle to roll off the manufacturing line in 2025.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

