Site work begins at Blue Oval City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Work at the site for Ford’s electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Haywood County is now underway.

Crews will begin moving gravel at the Blue Oval City site this week.

These pictures were shared on Twitter by Ford’s CEO Jim Farley.

Here is a first look at site prep for construction of @Ford’s #BlueOvalCity in Haywood County, Tennessee. Lots of hard work happening as we get ready to break ground later this year. pic.twitter.com/kC81bZsrc1 — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) March 30, 2022

The $5.6 billion plant is expected to employ nearly 6,000 people, with an additional 18,000 construction workers.

We’ve still got a long way to go before we see production.

Ford expects the first vehicle to roll off the manufacturing line in 2025.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.