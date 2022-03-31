Trumann mayor speaks on clean-up deadline

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - After weeks of silence, Trumann mayor Barbara Lewallen spoke on a highly-debated deadline the city has placed on its residents.

The deadline for any debris from last December’s destructive tornado must be cleaned up by April 1..

When it came to whether citizens would be fined when the deadline passes, Lewallen could not give a straight answer.

“It is a case-by-case basis,” she said. “We will go and check what is cleaned up and what is not, how much plainer can I make it. There is no yes or no because until we look at the cases, we don’t know.”

Many Trumann residents have sent complaints about how they can not afford to have a contractor dispose of it.

They are wondering where the money for the cleanup efforts is at.

The city received $100,000 dollars from The Crowley’s Ridge Development Council, $10,000 from the state of Arkansas, and $1,100 from Craighead Electric.

“We have not received any money from anybody,” Lewallen said. “The donations we received primary went to citizens given out through Southern Bancorp.”

Citizens across the city say they have not seen a dime of that money, adding that city employees have even charged them to remove debris from the curbs.

The mayor said she did not understand why the media was asking her so many questions, adding she has been extremely busy.

“We are not doing anything to harm people or anything that is illegal,” Lewallen said. “We are trying to run a city, clean up after a tornado, and every time we turn around, we are being accused of something we are doing wrong.”

Longtime Trumann resident Bruce Williams has been cleaning his debris up, but he said he was going as fast as he could before the clock hit midnight.

“It has been going good so far,” he said. “I just have nowhere to put it, I’m having to drive 45 minutes to find somewhere to put this.”

Williams said the whole situation is wrong, adding he and other citizens need both financial and physical help.

“I don’t get mad anymore, but I am just sad now,” he said. “Somehow, we have to pay to get it cleaned up when they should be paying us.”

Lewallen said if you have any questions or concerns about the deadline, you should contact the city’s office at 870-483-5355.

