Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Woman charged with Medicaid fraud

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County woman faces two counts of Medicaid fraud after authorities said she turned in over 300 fraudulent claims to the system over a three-year period.

Pamela Townsend-Bell of Judsonia was arrested earlier this month after an investigation by the Arkansas Attorney General’s office.

A statement posted Tuesday said the allegations centered around Townsend-Bell fraudulently billing Medicaid while owning the mental health agency, “I’m a 10 Wellness Center, LLC”, in Searcy.

“Townsend-Bell billed Medicaid for one-on-one individual counseling services provided by unlicensed staff, listing herself as the performing provider,” Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said. “The unlicensed staff included non-paid interns and office staff. Medicaid requires these types of outpatient mental health services to be provided by licensed therapists.”

The fraudulent claims made by Townsend-Bell were about $18,600, according to Rutledge.

She added Townsend-Bell purposely made false statements for payments that violated state Medicaid rules, plus made false entries in medical records “indicating she provided services to Medicaid recipients.”

Townsend-Bell appeared in Pulaski County District Court on March 18 and was released, pending further proceedings on the issue, Rutledge said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm cloud picture near Otwell, Ark., shared by viewer Amanda Ferguson.
Trees, power lines down as severe storms cause damage
A judge sentenced a Craighead County man to two years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.
Monette man convicted of sexually assaulting child
Colson USA
Plant opens new facility in Jonesboro
Wynne, Arkansas land burned
Fire burns more than 80 acres of land in eastern Arkansas
Chancellor Dr. Kelly Damphousse announced Thursday he is leaving Arkansas State University.
A-State chancellor resigning

Latest News

The deadline for any debris from last December’s destructive tornado must be cleaned up by...
Trumann mayor speaks on clean-up deadline
Mississippi County Judge John Alan Nelson, Blytheville Mayor James Sanders, and Representative...
Officials break ground on new exhibition
He may be shy, but 13-year-old Madix has a big heart and a lot to give to a family.
A Family For Me: Madix
Chancellor Dr. Kelly Damphousse announced Thursday he is leaving Arkansas State University.
A-State chancellor resigning