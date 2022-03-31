Woman charged with Medicaid fraud

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County woman faces two counts of Medicaid fraud after authorities said she turned in over 300 fraudulent claims to the system over a three-year period.

Pamela Townsend-Bell of Judsonia was arrested earlier this month after an investigation by the Arkansas Attorney General’s office.

A statement posted Tuesday said the allegations centered around Townsend-Bell fraudulently billing Medicaid while owning the mental health agency, “I’m a 10 Wellness Center, LLC”, in Searcy.

“Townsend-Bell billed Medicaid for one-on-one individual counseling services provided by unlicensed staff, listing herself as the performing provider,” Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said. “The unlicensed staff included non-paid interns and office staff. Medicaid requires these types of outpatient mental health services to be provided by licensed therapists.”

The fraudulent claims made by Townsend-Bell were about $18,600, according to Rutledge.

She added Townsend-Bell purposely made false statements for payments that violated state Medicaid rules, plus made false entries in medical records “indicating she provided services to Medicaid recipients.”

Townsend-Bell appeared in Pulaski County District Court on March 18 and was released, pending further proceedings on the issue, Rutledge said.

