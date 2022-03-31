Energy Alert
Women celebrated at ANC luncheon

Arkansas Northeastern College women's luncheon
Arkansas Northeastern College women's luncheon(KAIT 8)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Women in Mississippi County gathered at the Governor’s Ballroom at Arkansas Northeastern College to celebrate Women’s History Month.

Keynote speaker Nicole Eskin, along with panelists including Osceola Mayor Sally Wilson, Tax Boutique owner Melissa Logan, and Dominique Euell, discussed ways to recover mentally from the pandemic and other events that may have caused mental health issues.

“There are people from all walks of life,” said Dr. Blanche Hunt, ANC Vice President for Community Relations.

Dr. Hunt mentioned no woman should seek healing alone, saying “there is unity in community.”

She added she puts on events like the women’s luncheon to get more students involved in the community, make connections, and discover their niche.

