April 1: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Skies look clearer today with slightly higher temperatures in the afternoon.

Highs mainly stay in the 60s over the next 8 days with a few 70s at times.

Any showers Friday night and Saturday morning should be light and quick. Better rain chances come early next week, along with the chance of more storms.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Jonesboro.

A Region 8 woman helps children prepare for severe weather.

A Ukrainian woman living in Arkansas is searching for her mother.

An Arkansas sheriff turns in his badge after 24 years of service.

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.