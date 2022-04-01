Arrest made in shooting case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this month, according to Jonesboro police.

Tevion Rogers, 21, of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery Thursday afternoon in connection with the March 23 shooting at the corner of Warner Avenue and Chestnut Street.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. The man was taken to an area hospital.

Jonesboro police said on social media that the Jonesboro Police Street Crimes Unit and the Fugitive Task Force arrested Rogers during a traffic stop on Caraway Road.

Rogers was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center, where he is awaiting a probable cause hearing Friday.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.