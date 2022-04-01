Blytheville mayor addresses flooding issues

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Heavy rain from Wednesday’s storms caused flooding to much of Blytheville, leaving many wanting answers on how the issue is being fixed.

Davis, Franklin, Missouri, Laclede, and Elm Streets are just some of the areas that flood out after heavy rain. Sometimes, it can be difficult for cars to drive.

Mayor James Sanders said part of the problem goes back to keeping the ditches cleaned out.

“We’ve cleaned the ditches that we can clean out,” he said.

The mayor recommended that those who live next to a ditch help the city by keeping it free of debris and not raking their leaves into it.

He added that there are some roadblocks to addressing flash flooding issues in the city.

Another problem though is that some of the ditches running through Blytheville are next to a rail line.

According to federal guidelines, the city is prohibited from cleaning ditches near it or adding something to control the water flow.

Mayor Sanders said the city and Burlington Northern Railroad are working together on addressing these concerns.

On Elm Street, he mentioned there are some beavers that continuously clog up the relief.

“Our folks would go in and clean out these lines, and in 24 hours, a beaver has placed another dam,” Mayor Sanders said.

The city of Blytheville is working to identify other issues that cause flash flooding on the streets.

