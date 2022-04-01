Frost Advisory/Freeze Warning in effect

It’s a cold morning! We have frost and temperatures down as low as the 20s! More sunshine today with 50s and 60s by the afternoon. Highs mainly stay in the 60s over the next 8 days with a few 70s at times. A quick round of light rain moves in Friday night and lingers into Saturday morning. It shouldn’t be a lot of rain but enough to start Saturday off wet. Sunday looks nice before better rain chances arrive early next week. Any severe weather chances should stay south of us along the coast. We may not be done with frost or freeze this season. Next week’s storms system may bring another round of colder air for the end of the week.

