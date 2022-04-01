Energy Alert
Frost Advisory/Freeze Warning in effect

April 1st, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s a cold morning! We have frost and temperatures down as low as the 20s! More sunshine today with 50s and 60s by the afternoon. Highs mainly stay in the 60s over the next 8 days with a few 70s at times. A quick round of light rain moves in Friday night and lingers into Saturday morning. It shouldn’t be a lot of rain but enough to start Saturday off wet. Sunday looks nice before better rain chances arrive early next week. Any severe weather chances should stay south of us along the coast. We may not be done with frost or freeze this season. Next week’s storms system may bring another round of colder air for the end of the week.

