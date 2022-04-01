Energy Alert
Hearing held in Cameron Wray capital murder case

Cameron Wray, 20, of Marked Tree, accused of capital murder in the death of an elderly man,...
Cameron Wray, 20, of Marked Tree, accused of capital murder in the death of an elderly man, appeared in court Friday for a brief hearing.(Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County man accused of capital murder in the death of an elderly man appeared in court Friday for a brief hearing.

Online court records show a chambers day was held for Cameron Wray, 20, of Marked Tree.

Wray was arrested in April 2020 on suspicion of capital murder and aggravated robbery in the death of Mack Rhoads.

The records noted there were discussions over motions and arguments, and there were some testimonies during the hearing.

A status hearing will be held at 1:30 p.m. on April 11.

Officials said Wray is expected to go on trial April 11-15, citing the case as “top priority”.

Wray is being held in the Poinsett County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

