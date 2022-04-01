Local experts give tips on how to get your lawn mower ready for summer

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the weather warms up, you may have already started thinking about catching up on your lawncare.

“You want to get the old gas out and the new gas in.”

Michael Ketcherside, owner of Mikes Mowing and more tells me it’s best to start the new season with new gas.

“If you have bad gas or think you have bad gas just get the gas out of your system turn it on its side use a little pump,” said Ketcherside.

He shows me maintenance you can tackle on your lawnmower at home.

“Every mower has a blade, and every mower has a deck as well the blade is under, the blades need to freely spin notice their spinning fine but if I look at this mower, I can see clump age building up so one of the things you want to do especially after mowing a wet yard is to go ahead and scrape or clean your deck somehow,” Ketcherside said.

Matt Fluegge is the general manager of Ken’s Ace Hardware in Jackson.

He says many customers are switching from gas lawnmowers to battery powered.

“It’s just easy, all you have to do is slide in a battery pull the trigger and you’re off and running versus the gas power where you’re pulling the cord sometimes hurt your arm pulling it out just because you have to crank it and crank it before it actually starts,” said Fluegge.

Fluegge tells me battery powered lawnmowers will become more popular in the next few years.

“You will see a huge switch over from gas power to battery powered and I really strongly think it’s because of the ease of convenience there’s less maintenance overall in the long run,” Fluegge said.

Ketcherside says keeping your lawnmower in good working condition is key to lasting the entire season.

