Man arrested for attempted murder

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas man faces an attempted murder charge after deputies said he pulled a knife on a woman and threatened to kill her.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said the incident happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 30.

He said the county’s 911 center received a call from a woman who kept saying, “Don’t kill me.”

Dispatch traced the call to a location on Baxter Couty Road 413 in the Midway area.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they reportedly found clothes and paperwork identifying the possible victim.

“It had been raining all day, but the items they found were dry as if they had just been left there,” Montgomery said in a Friday news release.

A person who lives in the area told deputies they had seen a green Ford pickup truck with a white fender or door in the area.

Montgomery said the alleged victim had “been involved with law enforcement” and was staying at a motel in Mountain Home. Deputies went to the motel, where they found the injured woman.

She reportedly told deputies she had picked up her boyfriend, 38-year-old Robert Eugene Finch, Jr. of Mountain Home, from work, and he started arguing with her.

“The victim alleged that while on a dirt road, Finch pulled a knife that he carries with him and was trying to stab, saying he was going to kill her,” Montgomery said.

The victim managed to call 911 and opened the truck’s door to get out.

The woman told investigators the truck was still moving when Finch pushed her out.

“He then got on top of her and hit her in the head with a rock, again saying he was going to kill her,” the release stated.

Following the alleged assault, Finch reportedly agreed to take the victim to the hospital for medical care.

Once they arrived in Mountain Home, Montgomery said the victim jumped out of the truck at a stop sign and escaped.

After deputies found her at the motel, an ambulance took her to Baxter Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

Along with officers from several other agencies, deputies began looking for Finch and the pickup.

Montgomery said officers found the truck at the home of one of Finch’s relatives on Eighth Street, but Finch was not there.

Investigators prepared an affidavit, and a circuit judge signed off on an arrest warrant for Finch.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, officers found Finch at the home on Eighth Street and arrested him.

He’s being held in the Baxter County Detention Center on one count of first-degree criminal attempt to commit murder and as a habitual offender. He’s being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond, awaiting his first appearance in circuit court.

Montgomery said Finch has four previous felony convictions on his record, including one for felony domestic battery.

