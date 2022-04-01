Energy Alert
Mike Balado holds zoom press conference, updates state of Arkansas State men’s basketball

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s been a tumultuous week for Arkansas State men’s basketball.

Five players from the 2021-22 roster entered the transfer portal. Starters Norchad Omier, Desi Sills, and Keyon Wesley are among the depatures. Head coach Mike Balado is staying positive through it all, he held a zoom press conference Friday morning.

He provided an update on Red Wolves recruiting, had plenty of praise for departing assistant coach Mike Scutero, and more.

