New Jonesboro code enforcement director named

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A retired Jonesboro police officer with over three decades of experience will be serving as the city’s new code enforcement director.

Scott Roper was named to the post this week.

In a news release, Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver said he believes Roper can provide experience and expertise on the issue.

“I think Scott’s experience as a leader at JPD and his ability to see the needs of our city holistically will make him a great leader for what is already a great team in our Code Enforcement department,” Copenhaver said.

Roper graduated from Arkansas State University in 1991 and was named to the ASU Hall of Honor in 2010.

Roper said Jonesboro has seen economic and population growth since he moved to the city in 1986.

He said the new duties will be a challenge.

“It’s is important to have strong codes and code enforcement because we’ve seen tremendous growth in not only the economy but population since I came here,” Roper said. “It’s through strong and enforced codes that beautify and keep our neighborhoods clean.”

Roper will replace Mike Tyner, who resigned in March.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.