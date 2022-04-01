Energy Alert
New superintendent announced for Newport School District

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The high school principal at Newport will be becoming the next superintendent at the school, officials said Friday.

The Newport School District said on social media that Jon Bradley was selected for the post after interviews with candidates this week.

Bradley will become superintendent on July 1.

He will replace current superintendent Brett Bunch, who has served the position since 2019. Bunch will become the Brookland School District’s Superintendent on the same day.

