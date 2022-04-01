Plans to improve the I-55 and Crump interchange will shutdown I-55 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis drivers, a major change is coming to a very heavily traveled area of our city, Interstate 55 at Crump Boulevard.

Starting this month TDOT will begin major improvements to the I-55 and Crump interchange as well as repairs to the I-55 bridge.

“It’s going to be more free-flowing, because there are going to be two lanes that are going to be able to move through that movement,” said Nichole Lawrence, Community Relations Officer for TDOT.

Lawrence says a new multi-lane roundabout intersection will be constructed to replace the existing cloverleaf interchange.

TDOT will make improvements to the I-55 & Crump interchange as well as repairs to the I-55 bridge. The project calls for shutting down the I-55 bridge several times, one closure will last two weeks.

Here’s what drivers can expect: At least one lane on the I-55 bridge will remain open throughout the project, but there will be some closures.

TDOT will schedule eight weekend full closures from 8 p.m. Friday - 6 a.m. Monday and two full week closures.

Semi-drivers who cross state lines on I-55 are already worried about traffic troubles brought on by what is expected to be a three-year project.

“It’s going to be hard for us truckers because this bridge right here is convenient,” said truck driver Montravious Harris.

“Big inconvenience, every truck crosses the bridge. Don’t matter which direction you come from, you crossing the bridge, and it’s going to make it really hard because there’s no work around,” said truck driver Stanley Jeffery.

TDOT says they will maintain traffic to businesses along Crump. Bob Keskey, the owner of Ghost River Brewing right on the corner of Main and Crump, believes in the long run the changes will help.

“Initially it might have an impact because of traffic patterns, but the long term need for this project I think is very important to the city of Memphis both for aesthetics and safety,” said Keskey.

TDOT estimates the project will be completed by the first quarter of 2025.

Details on an exact start date this month, or when the I-55 closures will begin have not been released, Lawrence says TDOT still has to meet with the contractor to figure that out.

