Racist images lead to residential conflict

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Trumann woman is scared after her neighbor has been harassing her with threats and images after she called the fire department during a bonfire.

Nedra Cook has lived in Trumann for 11 years and has never had a problem up until October. Her neighbors started a large bonfire next to her house, and as flames reached closer to her property, she got nervous.

“That is when I called the fire department,” said Cook. “Even after that they did it four more times and every time I would call, sometimes even the police.”

Cook said after that the neighbors made things even worse. They would carry around guns outside the house and talk about harming her and her husband.

“I heard them talking about doing a drive-by shooting and coming over here with their ropes,” said Cook. “That’s when my husband decided to put a camera out there.”

After the camera was put out, things between the set of neighbors hit a tipping point. Cook woke up one morning to find a large picture of a Confederate flag saying, “watch this.” The photo was pointed right at the camera and that was the final straw for Cook.

Image outside of Cook's bedroom. (KAIT)

“That type of action does not just affect me, it affects the whole city, the whole state, the whole world,” said Cook. “It made me realize that things haven’t changed as much as people want to think they have.”

Cook then took action, filing a police report.

Authorities charged her neighbor with Terroristic Threatening. He has pleaded not guilty and will appear in court on Monday.

