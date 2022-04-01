Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Racist images lead to residential conflict

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Trumann woman is scared after her neighbor has been harassing her with threats and images after she called the fire department during a bonfire.

Nedra Cook has lived in Trumann for 11 years and has never had a problem up until October. Her neighbors started a large bonfire next to her house, and as flames reached closer to her property, she got nervous.

“That is when I called the fire department,” said Cook. “Even after that they did it four more times and every time I would call, sometimes even the police.”

Cook said after that the neighbors made things even worse. They would carry around guns outside the house and talk about harming her and her husband.

“I heard them talking about doing a drive-by shooting and coming over here with their ropes,” said Cook. “That’s when my husband decided to put a camera out there.”

After the camera was put out, things between the set of neighbors hit a tipping point. Cook woke up one morning to find a large picture of a Confederate flag saying, “watch this.” The photo was pointed right at the camera and that was the final straw for Cook.

Image outside of Cook's bedroom.
Image outside of Cook's bedroom.(KAIT)

“That type of action does not just affect me, it affects the whole city, the whole state, the whole world,” said Cook. “It made me realize that things haven’t changed as much as people want to think they have.”

Cook then took action, filing a police report.

Authorities charged her neighbor with Terroristic Threatening. He has pleaded not guilty and will appear in court on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm cloud picture near Otwell, Ark., shared by viewer Amanda Ferguson.
Trees, power lines down as severe storms cause damage
A judge sentenced a Craighead County man to two years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.
Monette man convicted of sexually assaulting child
Wynne, Arkansas land burned
Fire burns more than 80 acres of land in eastern Arkansas
Chancellor Dr. Kelly Damphousse announced Thursday he is leaving Arkansas State University.
A-State chancellor resigning
Colson USA
Plant opens new facility in Jonesboro

Latest News

Only 27% of cops have fired their weapons according to the Pew Research Center.
Shoot, Don’t Shoot: Understanding when and why police officers shoot
Tevion Oneal Rogers, 21, of Jonesboro was arrested Thursday in connection with a March 23...
Arrest made in shooting case
Severe weather emergency bags
Woman helps children prepare for severe weather
Highway 136 area flooding in Etowah
Rain raises floodwaters and concerns