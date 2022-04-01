Rain raises floodwaters and concerns

ETOWAH, Ark. (KAIT) - Rising waters are creating pains for an Etowah family.

When you walk near the homes on Highway 136 in Etowah, the backyards look similar to ponds or rivers.

“We started noticing that the water was rising and kept rising and it wouldn’t stop,” said Esmeralda Davis, one of the homeowners.

She said the flooding started as soon as they moved in three years ago.

It was something she had not seen before.

“I was scared that it would come up further, it was coming up close where I could actually take the screen off my bedroom window and reach and touch the water,” she said.

Davis’ family moved into this home after a tornado tore through their other home three years ago.

Their current home has a storm shelter, which is what caught their attention.

Davis said the shelter has not been much help when a storm comes.

“The shelter just floods out, all the time. It just floods,” she said.

On Thursday, the shelter had at least a foot of standing water inside. Water filled all the way up to the entryway.

“It’s like, I told my husband, I guess if we have to, we will just have to sit in the water. In that shelter,” said Davis.

When they bought the home, she said no one told her about this issue.

Now, they have paid thousands to fix the damage it has caused.

Davis said she has reached out to city officials with no help or plan to fix the flooding issue.

“They see our homes here flooding and they just drive on by and just look like oh my God,” she said.

Etowah Mayor Charles McCollum said the area, where Davis’ home is located, is in a floodplain.

After a flood in 1996, McCollum said FEMA tried to help the original homeowners with mitigation and relocation funds.

According to the mayor, those homeowners refused the help. He said since then, FEMA is not willing to help again.

He said he has explained this to the homeowners in this area.

Davis said all she wanted from this home was a safe place, but that is not what it has turned out to be.

