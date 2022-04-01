Renovations complete on Lake Poinsett

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - After what has been a five-year process, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has completed multiple projects to improve Lake Poinsett.

Projects like a new water control system, a new shoreline stretching across the lake, along with an influx of Marine life, which has Poinsett County residents excited.

“Oh, it’s great to see them working so hard on this lake,” said Randy Lenfair, who lives on Lake Poinsett. “This will keep it from eroding around the edges.”

Erosion was the reason for the project back in 2017. This led the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to invest in the lake, built in 1961. The work ended up being an over $4 million project.

The completion of the project has Harrisburg Mayor Justin Kimble excited, saying this will benefit his city tremendously.

“It’s going to get people to town, and people are going to come see Harrisburg,” said Kimble. They will come downtown and spend money and so for tax revenue it’s going to help us a lot.”

Kimble added that he is proud of the way different organizations around the city helped with the renovation.

“The Harrisburg School District has done a lot of work and put some fish habitats and things like that out there and worked with the game and fish and the state park,” said Kimble “I love seeing that, everyone coming together and doing that.”

The project was originally finished last year but it has taken time to get the water levels where they need them to be to open the lake up completely.

Lenfair said he can not wait to get back on the water with family.

“I am so excited to get out there this summer,” said Lenfair. “Usually, the parking lots around here are full, and I think it’s going to be that way again.”

The dedication of the newly renovated Lake Poinsett will be held Tuesday, April 5 at the boating access off Dam Road.

