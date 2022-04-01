Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Search continues after pursuit on Highway 141

Authorities are searching for a driver who fled after a pursuit Friday afternoon on Highway 141...
Authorities are searching for a driver who fled after a pursuit Friday afternoon on Highway 141 in Greene County.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities are searching for a driver who fled after a pursuit Friday afternoon on Highway 141 in Greene County.

The pursuit ended up in Craighead County on Church Street in Jonesboro, Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said.

A deputy saw a vehicle going recklessly on 731 Road around 4 p.m., April 1. The pursuit continued south on Highway 141 into Craighead County.

Franks said the deputy terminated the pursuit once it got to the Church Street area of Jonesboro due to traffic concerns.

A warrant is expected to be issued for the driver, Breanna Raymond, who is at large, Franks said.

No one was hurt.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynne, Arkansas land burned
Fire burns more than 80 acres of land in eastern Arkansas
Chancellor Dr. Kelly Damphousse announced Thursday he is leaving Arkansas State University.
A-State chancellor resigning
The image that was outside Nedra Cook's bedroom window which lead her to file a police report.
Racist images lead to residential conflict
A White County woman was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of two counts of Medicaid...
Woman charged with Medicaid fraud
Tevion Oneal Rogers, 21, of Jonesboro was arrested Thursday in connection with a March 23...
$1 million bond set for man arrested in shooting case

Latest News

Teachers came from all around Northeast Arkansas for the class, which will diversify their...
Program offers teachers a new lesson plan
Jon Bradley was selected this week as the next superintendent for the Newport School District....
New superintendent announced for Newport School District
The five year project will be officially completed Tuesday as the Arkansas Game and Fish...
Renovations complete on Lake Poinsett
A man who made international news after waking up from a 19-year coma died this week. (Source:...
‘The Man Who Slept 19 Years’ dies nearly 20-years after miracle awakening