Search continues after pursuit on Highway 141

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities are searching for a driver who fled after a pursuit Friday afternoon on Highway 141 in Greene County.

The pursuit ended up in Craighead County on Church Street in Jonesboro, Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said.

A deputy saw a vehicle going recklessly on 731 Road around 4 p.m., April 1. The pursuit continued south on Highway 141 into Craighead County.

Franks said the deputy terminated the pursuit once it got to the Church Street area of Jonesboro due to traffic concerns.

A warrant is expected to be issued for the driver, Breanna Raymond, who is at large, Franks said.

No one was hurt.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

