Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

US man abducted in Afghanistan appears in newly posted video

Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran and civilian contractor who is believed held by the...
Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran and civilian contractor who is believed held by the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network, appears by himself in the video, sitting upright before a dark curtain.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — An American man kidnapped in Afghanistan two years ago is seen in a video pleading for his release so that he can be reunited with his family, according to a recording posted Friday by The New Yorker magazine.

Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran and civilian contractor who is believed held by the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network, appears by himself in the video, sitting upright before a dark curtain.

In the video, which he says was recorded on Nov. 28, 2021, he says he has patiently awaited his release and adds: “I’d like to ask the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan: please release me. Release me so that I may be re-united with my family. Thank you.”

The video was posted Friday by The New Yorker, which says it obtained it from an unidentified individual in Afghanistan.

An FBI spokeswoman in Washington declined to comment on the video’s authenticity, but a sister of Frerichs, Charlene Cakora, said in a statement Friday that she was grateful to the Taliban for releasing the video and described it as “public confirmation of our family’s long-held belief that he is alive after more than two years in captivity.”

She appealed to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to step up efforts to get Frerich released.

“We consider this to be an important indicator of the Taliban’s interest in seeking to arrange for Mark’s immediate release. President Biden and Secretary Blinken, we urge you to take bold and decisive action to bring Mark home,” she added.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynne, Arkansas land burned
Fire burns more than 80 acres of land in eastern Arkansas
Chancellor Dr. Kelly Damphousse announced Thursday he is leaving Arkansas State University.
A-State chancellor resigning
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
The image that was outside Nedra Cook's bedroom window which lead her to file a police report.
Racist images lead to residential conflict
A White County woman was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of two counts of Medicaid...
Woman charged with Medicaid fraud

Latest News

Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Ukraine strike on Russian oil depot reported as talks resume
Despite the rising cost of taking a trip, many Americans are shelling out the cash. (Source: CNN)
Families taking trips despite rising cost
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks at a March 8 briefing. Multiple reports stated she...
Psaki to leave White House for MSNBC job, reports say
Arkansas State men's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado 4/1/22 zoom press conference