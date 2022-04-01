Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Woman helps children prepare for severe weather

By Imani Williams
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Staying prepared.

A Lake City woman is prepping kids for the worst in weather.

Sarah Bishop was nervous during the December 10 tornadoes that came through Northeast Arkansas.

She went to the local storm shelter and saw so many other people there, especially children.

That is when she came up with the idea to make sure children are prepared for severe weather.

So, she teamed up with Big River Steel to make emergency bags to hand out to elementary students.

“They’re prepared at school on where to go on tornadoes, but when you get home we’ve had a lot of tornadoes at night and maybe the kids don’t know what to do when there is a tornado at night,” said Bishop. “So, they could at least grab their bag.”

The bags have a flashlight, a garbage bag, a fact sheet, a snack, a first aid kit, and a whistle.

Bishop said all these items will help students during an emergency.

On Friday, April 1, she plans to give out the bags. She will also have speakers like Region 8 News Meteorologist Zach Holder to explain severe weather.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm cloud picture near Otwell, Ark., shared by viewer Amanda Ferguson.
Trees, power lines down as severe storms cause damage
A judge sentenced a Craighead County man to two years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.
Monette man convicted of sexually assaulting child
Wynne, Arkansas land burned
Fire burns more than 80 acres of land in eastern Arkansas
Chancellor Dr. Kelly Damphousse announced Thursday he is leaving Arkansas State University.
A-State chancellor resigning
Colson USA
Plant opens new facility in Jonesboro

Latest News

Tevion Oneal Rogers, 21, of Jonesboro was arrested Thursday in connection with a March 23...
Arrest made in shooting case
The image that was outside Nedra Cook's bedroom window which lead her to file a police report.
Racist images lead to residential conflict
Highway 136 area flooding in Etowah
Rain raises floodwaters and concerns
Mississippi County Judge John Alan Nelson, Blytheville Mayor James Sanders, and Representative...
Officials break ground on new exhibition