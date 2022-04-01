Woman helps children prepare for severe weather

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Staying prepared.

A Lake City woman is prepping kids for the worst in weather.

Sarah Bishop was nervous during the December 10 tornadoes that came through Northeast Arkansas.

She went to the local storm shelter and saw so many other people there, especially children.

That is when she came up with the idea to make sure children are prepared for severe weather.

So, she teamed up with Big River Steel to make emergency bags to hand out to elementary students.

“They’re prepared at school on where to go on tornadoes, but when you get home we’ve had a lot of tornadoes at night and maybe the kids don’t know what to do when there is a tornado at night,” said Bishop. “So, they could at least grab their bag.”

The bags have a flashlight, a garbage bag, a fact sheet, a snack, a first aid kit, and a whistle.

Bishop said all these items will help students during an emergency.

On Friday, April 1, she plans to give out the bags. She will also have speakers like Region 8 News Meteorologist Zach Holder to explain severe weather.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.