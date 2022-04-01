Energy Alert
Woman’s vehicle crashes into revenue office

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - No one was hurt Friday afternoon in a crash at the Arkansas Revenue Department on South Division Street, Blytheville police said.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m., April 1.

An officer at the scene said a woman’s foot slipped off the brakes as the vehicle went into the office.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

