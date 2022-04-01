Woman’s vehicle crashes into revenue office
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - No one was hurt Friday afternoon in a crash at the Arkansas Revenue Department on South Division Street, Blytheville police said.
The crash happened around 3:45 p.m., April 1.
An officer at the scene said a woman’s foot slipped off the brakes as the vehicle went into the office.
