Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas below national average on registered electric cars on road

“From that 2.8 million total [of registered cars], 2,000 of those are fully electric vehicles,”...
“From that 2.8 million total [of registered cars], 2,000 of those are fully electric vehicles,” Scott Hardin said.(Emma Wheeler | WCTV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Rising gas prices have led to a rising interest in electric vehicles, but for Arkansas, the interest isn’t there yet.

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration told content partner KARK that while the total amount of electric vehicles registered in the state has gone up over time, they’re still one of the least common vehicles on the road.

“From that 2.8 million total [of registered cars], 2,000 of those are fully electric vehicles,” Communications Director Scott Hardin said.

It’s an area Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson would like to see more of.

In his State of the State address earlier this year, Hutchinson challenged Arkansas to become a leader in “next-gen” transportation. That would include electric and autonomous vehicles.

Although sales of sustainable vehicles are seeing a spike, it’s still not as popular as the number one way to drive.

“There are 85,000 people currently driving a Chevy Silverado in Arkansas,” Hardin told KARK. “That’s 3% of the vehicles in Arkansas.”

Hardin believes Arkansas will see a growth in EV registration as more car brands release affordable models, a hope current electric drivers share.

Gary Berger is the founder of the Tesla Owners’ Club of Arkansas, a proponent of driving electric.

“Our charter is to advance sustainable transportation in the state of Arkansas,” he said. “It’s the right thing to do and it’s definitely the future.”

Berger told KARK that 2,000 registered EVs seems like a low number based on what he’s seen.

On the club’s Facebook page, over 800 supporters are following his posts.

Berger is optimistic that the numbers will grow as more choose to plug in their cars than fill them up.

“It’s definitely growing and growing quickly,” Berger said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynne, Arkansas land burned
Fire burns more than 80 acres of land in eastern Arkansas
Chancellor Dr. Kelly Damphousse announced Thursday he is leaving Arkansas State University.
A-State chancellor resigning
The image that was outside Nedra Cook's bedroom window which lead her to file a police report.
Racist images lead to residential conflict
Tevion Oneal Rogers, 21, of Jonesboro was arrested Thursday in connection with a March 23...
$1 million bond set for man arrested in shooting case
A White County woman was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of two counts of Medicaid...
Woman charged with Medicaid fraud

Latest News

Shasta Davis, 32, of Forrest City was arrested March 31 on suspicion of battery-2nd degree.
Woman arrested, accused of attacking nurse
Trevor Poston, 41 was arrested March 30 after a traffic stop on Woodsprings Road, according to...
Traffic stop leads to drug, weapons arrest
Furry friends who have been adopted in their forever homes need help being fed.
Humane society in need of food donations
Davis and Franklin Street, Blytheville
Blytheville mayor addresses flooding issues