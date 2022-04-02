Arkansas State baseball falls to Coastal Carolina in series opener

Justin Medlin hurled his second quality start of the year, but the Arkansas State baseball team dropped a 4-0 decision to Coastal Carolina on Friday at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field.

Medlin (0-3) tossed six innings for A-State (5-18, 0-7 SBC) and allowed three runs (two earned) with four strikeouts. The Chanticleers (14-10-1, 3-3-1) also got a quality start from starter Reid VanScoter (5-1), who pitched six shutout frames with six strikeouts.

The Red Wolves only mustered three hits against Coastal Carolina’s pitching, as Matt Joyce, Elliot Carney and Jacob Maton each pitched a shutout inning in relief. Mickey Coyne, Jaylon Deshazier and Cooper Tremmel recorded hits, with Coyne reaching base twice.

Max Charlton pitched two innings in relief of Medlin, allowing one run on two hits, while Jonathan Baldelli tossed a perfect ninth.

Tyler Johnson tallied four of the Chanticleers’ seven hits to lead the way with Austin White, Eric Brown and Billy Underwood notching hits.

Coastal Carolina plated two runs in the second on an RBI double by Underwood and a sacrifice fly by McDermott.

The Chanticleers added another run when Johnson doubled down the right field line to score Brown in the fifth. An eighth-inning sacrifice fly by pinch-hitter Zach Beach drove in pinch-runner Orlando Pena to close out the scoring for the night, as Baldelli entered in the ninth and pitched his shutout stanza.

NEXT UP

A-State looks to even the series in the second game of the three-game series against the Chanticleers. First pitch at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field is slated for 6 p.m. on ESPN+. The radio broadcast can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9, 104.1 and 970 AM.

