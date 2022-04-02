Arkansas State football wraps up 2nd week of spring practice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 22 Saturdays away from Arkansas State football kicking off the 2022 season. The Red Wolves continued spring practice on a nice April afternoon.

Butch Jones pack took advantage of the nice weather, they worked out for over 2 hours at Centennial Bank Stadium. A-State competed in several live periods. We’re 3 weeks away from the spring game, it’s set for April 23rd.

The Red Wolves reflected after Saturday’s session.

Butch Jones (Arkansas State head football coach)

“We still had way too many pre-snap penalties today. We did a better job of taking care of the football today. It’s still the pre-snap penalties, the missed assignments, those are things that will beat you. Great learning lesson. Every rep was scored, whether it was a one on one, or a team rep. Lot of work in the high red, the low red area as well. Goal line situation, 3rd down, first down drill, so very very productive.”

Kivon Bennett (Arkansas State LB)

“Before every team period Coach Harley gathers us up and we just talk to each other, what we’re going to do for the drive, this, that and the third. I would just say that when it’s time to compete, you gotta flip the switch. And I think we did a great job of flipping the switch today, for sure.”

Jeff Foreman (Arkansas State WR)

“Just leadership and just having fun and playing. I used to think all the time, just slowed me a down a little bit. Now I just have fun, go out there and play. Cause I’m an older guy, just not really much for me to do. Just go out there and have fun. Show the young cats how it is to be an Arkansas State Red Wolf football player.”

