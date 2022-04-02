Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Battles hits 2 HR, #2 Arkansas beats Mississippi State

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jalen Battles’ pair of homers blasted No. 2 Arkansas to a commanding 8-1 series-opening win over Mississippi State on Friday night at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks improved to 20-4 overall and 5-1 in SEC play with the win. Arkansas has now won seven consecutive games against Mississippi State (16-11, 3-4 SEC) and will look to clinch their seventh straight home series win over the Bulldogs tomorrow.

Arkansas took control of Friday night’s game early, scoring six runs in the bottom half of the second and never looking back. Battles’ two-run bomb spurred the festivities as his first home run of the day traveled 420 feet to the Hog Pen in left field.

RBI singles by Michael Turner and Chris Lanzilli followed and set the stage for Robert Moore’s two-out, two-RBI triple to right center, which extended the Hogs’ second-inning lead to 6-0. Battles’ second homer of the day came one inning later and the Razorback shortstop lined an 0-2 pitch over the wall in left, pushing Arkansas’ advantage to 7-0 in the third.

That run support was more than enough for Razorback starter Connor Noland, who turned in his fourth quality start and earned his fourth win of the season. The veteran right-hander struck out six over seven innings of four-hit, one-run ball as he kept Mississippi State, the defending national champions, off-balance all night long.

Arkansas’ bullpen was once again superb in the late innings. Zebulon Vermillion (1.0 IP, 1 SO) and Kole Ramage (1.0 IP, 1 SO) combined for two perfect innings in relief, retiring all six batters they faced to close out the game and secure the Razorbacks’ 8-1 win.

First pitch in game two of the series between Arkansas and Mississippi State is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2, on SEC Network+. True freshman left-hander Hagen Smith will take the mound as the Razorbacks go for their SEC-leading 13th consecutive series win.

For complete coverage of Arkansas baseball, follow us on Twitter (@RazorbackBSB), Instagram (@RazorbackBSB) and like us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Baseball).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynne, Arkansas land burned
Fire burns more than 80 acres of land in eastern Arkansas
Chancellor Dr. Kelly Damphousse announced Thursday he is leaving Arkansas State University.
A-State chancellor resigning
The image that was outside Nedra Cook's bedroom window which lead her to file a police report.
Racist images lead to residential conflict
Tevion Oneal Rogers, 21, of Jonesboro was arrested Thursday in connection with a March 23...
$1 million bond set for man arrested in shooting case
A White County woman was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of two counts of Medicaid...
Woman charged with Medicaid fraud

Latest News

Red Wolves fell to Coastal Carolina in series opener
Arkansas State baseball falls to Coastal Carolina in series opener
Red Wolves fell to Coastal Carolina 4-0 Friday evening
Arkansas State baseball falls to Coastal Carolina in series opener
Mike Balado updates state of Arkansas State
Mike Balado holds zoom press conference, updates state of Arkansas State men’s basketball
Mike Balado holds zoom press conference, updates state of Arkansas State men’s basketball