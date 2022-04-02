Energy Alert
Community icon hangs up his ties for good

It’s time to pass the flag to the next generation of joy-spreaders.
Two-Tie Timmy cupcakes at his retirement celebration.
Two-Tie Timmy cupcakes at his retirement celebration.(KAIT)
By Chase Gage
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A local icon is calling it a career.

Hardy’s “Two-Tie Timmy” is hanging up his two ties and retiring from his post at the intersection of Highway 62 and 63 after bringing smiles to the community for a decade.

“Have a good day!” he yelled at nearly every passing car on his final day.

He’s been sharing smiles and joy with residents for the last 10 years, all in the name of positivity.

Ten years ago, Timothy Seager, better known as Two-Tie Timmy, decided to plant an American flag on Hardy Hill. When he made his way up the hill, a car honked at him.

For 10 years, they honked.

But after Friday, the intersection will be oddly quiet. Seager said it’s getting hard for him to wave the flag and hold up his signature peace sign, so it’s time to pass the torch to someone else.

He said he thinks he’s had a good run.

The community held a retirement party for him at Bob and Sandy’s Barbecue, just feet away from his stomping grounds. Dozens showed up to celebrate the town’s favorite figure.

It’s nearly impossible to put into words what 10 years of impromptu community service means, so he decided to sing instead.

“Thank you for being a friend,” he sang as a goodbye to tune while cars drove by.

For everyone who has ever honked or reciprocated the love he’s shared, he has a simple, yet powerful, message

“I’m honored and thankful for all the love. I will miss you all, I’m telling you. I won’t cry, but I will miss you. Love ya,” he said.

