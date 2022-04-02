Energy Alert
Person injured in multi-vehicle crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews responded Friday evening to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 226 near the Gibson Switch area.

Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said it was a crash with entrapment and two vehicles were involved. A person was injured and taken to a hospital, Rolland said.

Several units, including Arkansas State Police, the Cash Police Department, and EMS services went to the scene.

Rolland said around 9:35 p.m. that the highway was closed as crews worked on the scene. However, crews were later to clear the scene around 15 minutes later.

Region 8 News will bring you the latest on this story.

