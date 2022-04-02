Energy Alert
Farmers Market teaches values, provides products in community

Williams Corner in Walnut Ridge officially opened Saturday. The farmers market, run by Williams Baptist University students, is on Highway 67.
Williams Corner in Walnut Ridge officially opened Saturday. The farmers market, run by Williams Baptist University students, is on Highway 67.(Source: Williams Baptist University Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - An area farmer’s market that attempts to teach life lessons had its official grand opening Saturday.

The store - Williams Corner - is located on Highway 67 in Walnut Ridge. The store is run by students who are part of the Williams Works project at Williams Baptist University.

University officials said the project helps students by allowing them to work part-time jobs in order to have their fees and tuition completely paid.

In addition to that, the students get to learn lessons like work ethic and how to run a business.

Officials said the store has a gift shop, sells home decor as well as produce and flowers.

The students are excited about the new opportunity.

“Today’s Grand Opening was a success! We want to thank everyone who gave us a visit today and supported our business. We are very blessed to be a part of such a great community,” Williams Corner said in a Facebook post.

