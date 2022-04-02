Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

General Hospital actor visits Region 8

Actor Real Andrews was in Jonesboro Saturday to talk about mental health and wellness.
Actor Real Andrews was in Jonesboro Saturday to talk about mental health and wellness.(KAIT)
By Adam Jones
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A well-known celebrity made his way into Region 8 Saturday to promote his business on mental health.

Actor Real Andrews is otherwise known as Lieutenant Marcus Taggert from the ABC soap opera General Hospital.

“I’m an advocate for mental wellness. That’s a platform I’m passionate about because I’m bipolar myself. Dealing with depression and a recovered addict,” says Andrews.

His local tie to Region 8 is with Jonesboro pediatrician, Dr. Kevin Rouse.

“I’ve been a General Hospital fan since the late ‘70s!” says Rouse.

Dr. Rouse had been dealing with mental health issues, so he decided to jump on board Andrews’ new company, Amare Global.

Together, the two joined forces and put on a clinic to spread knowledge about the company to the community.

Andrews says Dr. Rouse is a close friend and is very dear to him.

“You know I’m very very particular who I surround myself with. I call it my sacred circle and he’s in that sacred circle, and I don’t take that lightly. I love the man very much,” says Andrews.

If you are interested in the company and want more details, you can contact Dr. Rouse at The Children’s Clinic in Jonesboro.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said this is a crash with entrapment and two...
Person injured in multi-vehicle crash
The image that was outside Nedra Cook's bedroom window which lead her to file a police report.
Racist images lead to residential conflict
Shasta Davis, 32, of Forrest City was arrested March 31 on suspicion of battery-2nd degree.
Woman arrested, accused of attacking nurse
Alexander Ramirez Martinez, 19, of Jonesboro was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of...
Man arrested after aggravated robbery at St. Bernards parking garage
Robert Eugene Finch, Jr. is being held in the Baxter County Detention Center on one count of...
Man arrested for attempted murder

Latest News

A Fulton County man was killed Friday in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 62, west of Salem,...
Man killed in one-vehicle crash
Terry Wallis, 57
Man dies after miracle life journey
Authorities are searching for a driver who fled after a pursuit Friday afternoon on Highway 141...
Search continues after chase on Highway 141
Two-Tie Timmy cupcakes at his retirement celebration.
Community icon hangs up his ties for good