General Hospital actor visits Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A well-known celebrity made his way into Region 8 Saturday to promote his business on mental health.

Actor Real Andrews is otherwise known as Lieutenant Marcus Taggert from the ABC soap opera General Hospital.

“I’m an advocate for mental wellness. That’s a platform I’m passionate about because I’m bipolar myself. Dealing with depression and a recovered addict,” says Andrews.

His local tie to Region 8 is with Jonesboro pediatrician, Dr. Kevin Rouse.

“I’ve been a General Hospital fan since the late ‘70s!” says Rouse.

Dr. Rouse had been dealing with mental health issues, so he decided to jump on board Andrews’ new company, Amare Global.

Together, the two joined forces and put on a clinic to spread knowledge about the company to the community.

Andrews says Dr. Rouse is a close friend and is very dear to him.

“You know I’m very very particular who I surround myself with. I call it my sacred circle and he’s in that sacred circle, and I don’t take that lightly. I love the man very much,” says Andrews.

If you are interested in the company and want more details, you can contact Dr. Rouse at The Children’s Clinic in Jonesboro.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.