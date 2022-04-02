Humane society in need of food donations

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Rising pet food prices are making it difficult to keep our furry friends fed.

The Blytheville Humane Society is running low on pet food for its food bank.

The food bank helps pet owners or those interested in owning a pet be able to feed them.

A couple who owns multiple pets said the issue has affected everyone who depends on the Humane Society.

“It’s been affecting not just us, but a lot of people that need help,” David Watkins said. “We’ve been counting on them for several years now.”

The Blytheville Humane Society is accepting either monetary or food donations.

You can donate money to help them buy food by clicking here.

Food bought online can be shipped to 115 Terrace Drive, Blytheville, Arkansas 72315.

