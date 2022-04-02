Man killed in one-vehicle crash

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - A Fulton County man was killed Friday in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 62, west of Salem, according to Arkansas State Police.

Jerry Smith, 75, of Salem was driving a 2016 Ford F-150 east on Highway 62 when the crash happened around 3:25 p.m., April 1.

ASP said the truck crossed the double yellow centerline and went into the westbound lane. From there, the truck ran off the north side of the road, went through a field and hit several fence lines before going into a field.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

