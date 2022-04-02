Marmaduke marks 16th anniversary of tornado

MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday marked a difficult anniversary for an area town as an F-3 tornado that was part of a major storm system that hammered the entire region that day.

The F-3 tornado went through Marmaduke on April 2, 2006, bringing nearly 200 mph winds with a width of a half-mile to three-quarters of a mile into the area, according to the National Weather Service.

At least 50 people were injured that day including five people who were critically injured.

The National Weather Service said the tornado was part of a storm system that caused damage that Sunday afternoon to early that Monday morning.

There were five F-3 tornadoes that went through the region that day, with the first one going through Lawrence, Greene, Dunklin and Pemiscot counties.

“It appears that the parent Supercell first produced a tornado that touched down just west of Ravenden in Sharp County and moved into Ravenden as an F0 tornado with a 200-yard path,” the National Weather Service said.

The storm continued to move east through Imboden and near Pocahontas, damaging houses along the way.

From there, the storm moved into Lafe.

“It began to wind up and produced F1 to F3 damage until the tornado reached Marmaduke. In Marmaduke, the tornado reached maximum winds of 200 mph. A strong end F3 along with width of half a mile to three-quarters of a mile,” the National Weather Service said.

Several houses were destroyed and at least 15 railroad cars were blown off a nearby railroad track.

Marmaduke Police Chief Scott Chambers said in 2021 he had spoken with Region 8 News Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan as the storm moved in.

“He said ‘SGT Chambers how big is it?’” Chambers said. “And you could hear the snapping of the power lines and the trees and everything hitting the truck but he asked ‘how big is it?’ And I said ‘it’s quite large.”

The storm then moved into Braggadocio, where one person was killed and two others were injured. The tornado then picked up steam, going into Caruthersville. At least 64 people in Caruthersville were injured in the tornado as the storm moved through the south side of town.

Officials said the tornado either damaged or destroyed nearly every home on the south side of town.

