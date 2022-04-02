Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

NY mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody in Florida

The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York mobster who killed three people and attempted to kill two others has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Dominic Taddeo, a hit man from a Rochester-area crime family, escaped on March 28, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

Taddeo, 64, had been imprisoned at a medium-security lockup in Florida before being transferred to a residential halfway house, also in Florida, in February.

Taddeo failed to return from an authorized medical appointment and “was placed on escape status” on Monday, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said.

Taddeo pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three men during mob wars in the 1980s.

A federal judge in western New York denied Taddeo’s request for compassionate release last year, rejecting his claim that health problems including hypertension and obesity put him at risk for serious complications from COVID-19. Prosecutors said medical records did not show that Taddeo was particularly unhealthy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said this is a crash with entrapment and two...
Person injured in multi-vehicle crash
Alexander Ramirez Martinez, 19, of Jonesboro was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of...
Man arrested after aggravated robbery at St. Bernards parking garage
The image that was outside Nedra Cook's bedroom window which lead her to file a police report.
Racist images lead to residential conflict
Shasta Davis, 32, of Forrest City was arrested March 31 on suspicion of battery-2nd degree.
Woman arrested, accused of attacking nurse
Authorities are searching for a driver who fled after a pursuit Friday afternoon on Highway 141...
Search continues after chase on Highway 141

Latest News

A F-3 tornado moved through Marmaduke on April 2, 2006, injuring at least 50 people, according...
Marmaduke marks 16th anniversary of tornado
NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and two Russian cosmonauts have landed back on Earth. (Source: NASA...
Russian space chief: Sanctions could imperil space station
Alexander Ramirez Martinez, 19, of Jonesboro was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of...
Man arrested after aggravated robbery at St. Bernards parking garage
America's economic recovery is a rosier picture by the month. However, it doesn't feel so rosy...
U.S. business owners fight through rising costs