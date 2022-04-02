Energy Alert
Person in custody in possible aggravated robbery

A person was in custody Friday evening as Jonesboro police investigate a possible aggravated robbery at St. Bernards Medical Center.
A person was in custody Friday evening as Jonesboro police investigate a possible aggravated robbery at St. Bernards Medical Center.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was in custody Friday evening as Jonesboro police investigate a possible aggravated robbery at St. Bernards Medical Center.

Details are scarce.

However, according to Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, police are still investigating.

No one was hurt.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

