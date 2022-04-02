One injured in shooting on Belt Street

Energy Alert
Jonesboro police responded to a shooting Friday evening on Belt Street.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was taken to a hospital Friday evening after a shooting on Belt Street that Jonesboro police are investigating as an aggravated residential burglary.

Jonesboro police said on social media that three suspects forced their way into an apartment around 10 p.m., April 1.

“The suspects demanded property and fought with the male resident. The victim suffered an apparent gunshot wound as he was trying to retreat to safety. He was taken to an area hospital by personal vehicle. He is listed in stable condition at this time,” Jonesboro police said in the Facebook post.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 2000 block of Belt Street, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.

Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

Region 8 News will have more information on the story as it develops.

