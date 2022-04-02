Energy Alert
Region 8 HS Sports Scoreboard (4/1/22)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nice weather Friday on the diamond and on the pitch

Region 8 HS Sports Scoreboard (4/1/22)

Buffalo Island Central beats Bay (baseball)

Jonesboro 15, West Memphis 1 (boys soccer)

Brookland 3, Westside 0 (girls soccer)

Valley View 13, LR Christian 1 (baseball)

Westside 8, Paragould 6 (baseball)

Greene County Tech 5, Paragould 0 (boys soccer)

Greene County Tech 5, Paragould 0 (girls soccer)

Marked Tree 8, Trumann 5 (baseball)

Gosnell 2, Hoxie 1 (baseball)

Gosnell 8, Hoxie 1 (baseball)

Gosnell 13, Manila 3 (softball)

Newport 9, Cave City 2 (baseball)

Riverside 14, Cross County 2 (baseball)

Tuckerman 7, Collierville (TN) 1 (softball)

McCrory 11, Vilonia 8 (baseball)

McCrory 3, Marion 2 (softball)

Armorel 16, Maynard 1 (softball)

Melbourne 7, Midland 5 (softball)

West Memphis 14, Forrest City 1 (softball)

Salem 15, White County Central 3 (softball)

