Region 8 HS Sports Scoreboard (4/1/22)
Nice weather Friday on the diamond and on the pitch
Region 8 HS Sports Scoreboard (4/1/22)
Buffalo Island Central beats Bay (baseball)
Jonesboro 15, West Memphis 1 (boys soccer)
Brookland 3, Westside 0 (girls soccer)
Valley View 13, LR Christian 1 (baseball)
Westside 8, Paragould 6 (baseball)
Greene County Tech 5, Paragould 0 (boys soccer)
Greene County Tech 5, Paragould 0 (girls soccer)
Marked Tree 8, Trumann 5 (baseball)
Gosnell 2, Hoxie 1 (baseball)
Gosnell 8, Hoxie 1 (baseball)
Gosnell 13, Manila 3 (softball)
Newport 9, Cave City 2 (baseball)
Riverside 14, Cross County 2 (baseball)
Tuckerman 7, Collierville (TN) 1 (softball)
McCrory 11, Vilonia 8 (baseball)
McCrory 3, Marion 2 (softball)
Armorel 16, Maynard 1 (softball)
Melbourne 7, Midland 5 (softball)
West Memphis 14, Forrest City 1 (softball)
Salem 15, White County Central 3 (softball)
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.