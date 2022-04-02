School, church working to help people in Ukraine

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local school district and church are working together to help those impacted by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

On Friday, the Westside School District said students, staff, and organizations have donated over 30 five-gallon buckets of supplies, including clothing, medicine, food, and personal hygiene supplies for refugees in the European country.

Officials said the project is being done through a partnership with the Bono Church of Christ.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.