Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

School, church working to help people in Ukraine

Students, staff and organizations at Westside, along with the Bono Church of Christ, are...
Students, staff and organizations at Westside, along with the Bono Church of Christ, are helping refugees in Ukraine.(Source: Westside School District Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local school district and church are working together to help those impacted by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

On Friday, the Westside School District said students, staff, and organizations have donated over 30 five-gallon buckets of supplies, including clothing, medicine, food, and personal hygiene supplies for refugees in the European country.

Officials said the project is being done through a partnership with the Bono Church of Christ.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynne, Arkansas land burned
Fire burns more than 80 acres of land in eastern Arkansas
Chancellor Dr. Kelly Damphousse announced Thursday he is leaving Arkansas State University.
A-State chancellor resigning
The image that was outside Nedra Cook's bedroom window which lead her to file a police report.
Racist images lead to residential conflict
Tevion Oneal Rogers, 21, of Jonesboro was arrested Thursday in connection with a March 23...
$1 million bond set for man arrested in shooting case
A White County woman was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of two counts of Medicaid...
Woman charged with Medicaid fraud

Latest News

Trevor Poston, 41 was arrested March 30 after a traffic stop on Woodsprings Road, according to...
Traffic stop leads to drug, weapons arrest
Two-Tie Timmy cupcakes at his retirement celebration.
Community icon hangs up his ties for good
Shasta Davis, 32, of Forrest City was arrested March 31 on suspicion of battery-2nd degree.
Woman arrested, accused of attacking nurse
Furry friends who have been adopted in their forever homes need help being fed.
Humane society in need of food donations