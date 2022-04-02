Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Traffic stop leads to drug, weapons arrest

Trevor Poston, 41 was arrested March 30 after a traffic stop on Woodsprings Road, according to...
Trevor Poston, 41 was arrested March 30 after a traffic stop on Woodsprings Road, according to Jonesboro police.(Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A traffic stop earlier this week led to a man facing a multitude of charges, according to Jonesboro police.

Trevor Poston, 41, was arrested on March 30 after he was stopped by police on Woodsprings Road.

A probable cause affidavit said officers noticed the vehicle Poston was a passenger in was going left of the centerline and crossing the fog line several times “to believe the driver was possibly impaired.”

When they stopped the vehicle, officers said they could smell marijuana when they spoke to Poston and the driver, who was not named in the affidavit.

“Both advised they were driving erratically because they were performing sexual acts on each other in the vehicle as they were driving,” Jonesboro police said.

Officers then searched the vehicle and found a firearm in the glove box, as well as drug paraphernalia under the firearm, according to police.

The affidavit stated officers also found marijuana residue in a backpack on the floor, scales in the center console, 22 grams of marijuana, three phones, and $1,800 on Poston.

Poston was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A $75,000 bond was set Friday for Poston, who will be arraigned on May 26 in circuit court.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynne, Arkansas land burned
Fire burns more than 80 acres of land in eastern Arkansas
Chancellor Dr. Kelly Damphousse announced Thursday he is leaving Arkansas State University.
A-State chancellor resigning
The image that was outside Nedra Cook's bedroom window which lead her to file a police report.
Racist images lead to residential conflict
Tevion Oneal Rogers, 21, of Jonesboro was arrested Thursday in connection with a March 23...
$1 million bond set for man arrested in shooting case
A White County woman was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of two counts of Medicaid...
Woman charged with Medicaid fraud

Latest News

“From that 2.8 million total [of registered cars], 2,000 of those are fully electric vehicles,”...
Arkansas below national average on registered electric cars on road
Shasta Davis, 32, of Forrest City was arrested March 31 on suspicion of battery-2nd degree.
Woman arrested, accused of attacking nurse
Furry friends who have been adopted in their forever homes need help being fed.
Humane society in need of food donations
Davis and Franklin Street, Blytheville
Blytheville mayor addresses flooding issues