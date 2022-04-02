Traffic stop leads to drug, weapons arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A traffic stop earlier this week led to a man facing a multitude of charges, according to Jonesboro police.

Trevor Poston, 41, was arrested on March 30 after he was stopped by police on Woodsprings Road.

A probable cause affidavit said officers noticed the vehicle Poston was a passenger in was going left of the centerline and crossing the fog line several times “to believe the driver was possibly impaired.”

When they stopped the vehicle, officers said they could smell marijuana when they spoke to Poston and the driver, who was not named in the affidavit.

“Both advised they were driving erratically because they were performing sexual acts on each other in the vehicle as they were driving,” Jonesboro police said.

Officers then searched the vehicle and found a firearm in the glove box, as well as drug paraphernalia under the firearm, according to police.

The affidavit stated officers also found marijuana residue in a backpack on the floor, scales in the center console, 22 grams of marijuana, three phones, and $1,800 on Poston.

Poston was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A $75,000 bond was set Friday for Poston, who will be arraigned on May 26 in circuit court.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.