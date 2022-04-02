Energy Alert
Woman arrested, accused of attacking nurse

Shasta Davis, 32, of Forrest City was arrested March 31 on suspicion of battery-2nd degree.
Shasta Davis, 32, of Forrest City was arrested March 31 on suspicion of battery-2nd degree.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Forrest City woman will be in court next month after Jonesboro police said she punched a nurse in the face and attacked her.

Shasta Davis, 32, was arrested on suspicion of battery-2nd degree after the March 31 incident at St. Bernards Behavioral Health on East Johnson Avenue.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers spoke to one of the nurses about what happened.

The nurse told police they were putting Davis into a room when she “turned and punched the nurse in the face and attacked her.”

Police say the nurse suffered a red and swollen eye, along with scratches to her chest and forehead.

The nurse also told police that Davis had been exposing herself to patients and staff.

A $1,000 bond was set Friday for Davis, who will be arraigned on May 27 in circuit court.

