Arkansas guard & Nettleton alum Elauna Eaton enters the transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Nettleton Lady Raider is exploring her options. Elauna Eaton has entered the transfer portal.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was first to report the news. She appeared in 28 games for Arkansas women’s basketball in the 2021-22 season. Eaton scored in double figures against Little Rock, UAPB, and Tarleton State. Her best outing was a 15 point, 7 rebound performance on November 12th, 2021.

Eaton would have 3 seasons of eligibility.

Elauna had a decorated high school career at Jonesboro & Nettleton. She earned All-State honors in 2018, 2019, & 2020. Eaton averaged 23 points per game in her senior season as Nettleton won the 5A State Championship. Elauna was a 5-star prospect coming out of high school & ranked #41 nationally in the 2020 ESPN/HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.