Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas guard & Nettleton alum Elauna Eaton enters the transfer portal

Nettleton alum Elauna Eaton shined in her Arkansas regular season debut. She had 11 pts...
Nettleton alum Elauna Eaton shined in her Arkansas regular season debut. She had 11 pts Wednesday in a victory over Tarleton State,(Source: Arkansas Razorbacks)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Nettleton Lady Raider is exploring her options. Elauna Eaton has entered the transfer portal.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was first to report the news. She appeared in 28 games for Arkansas women’s basketball in the 2021-22 season. Eaton scored in double figures against Little Rock, UAPB, and Tarleton State. Her best outing was a 15 point, 7 rebound performance on November 12th, 2021.

Eaton would have 3 seasons of eligibility.

Elauna had a decorated high school career at Jonesboro & Nettleton. She earned All-State honors in 2018, 2019, & 2020. Eaton averaged 23 points per game in her senior season as Nettleton won the 5A State Championship. Elauna was a 5-star prospect coming out of high school & ranked #41 nationally in the 2020 ESPN/HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Ramirez Martinez, 19, of Jonesboro was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of...
Man arrested after aggravated robbery at St. Bernards parking garage
Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said this is a crash with entrapment and two...
Person injured in multi-vehicle crash
Shasta Davis, 32, of Forrest City was arrested March 31 on suspicion of battery-2nd degree.
Woman arrested, accused of attacking nurse
Two-Tie Timmy cupcakes at his retirement celebration.
Community icon hangs up his ties for good
A Fulton County man was killed Friday in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 62, west of Salem,...
Man killed in one-vehicle crash

Latest News

Arkansas State baseball falls to Coastal Carolina in game 2 of SBC series
#2 Diamond Hogs roll, win 13th consecutive SEC series
The Red Wolves continued spring practice Saturday afternoon.
Arkansas State football wraps up 2nd week of spring practice
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones after 4/2/22 football practice