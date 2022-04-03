Arkansas State baseball drops series finale to Coastal Carolina

A five-run eighth inning pulled the Arkansas State baseball team to within two runs of Coastal Carolina, but ultimately fell 16-8 in the final game of a three-game Sun Belt Conference series Sunday at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field.

A-State (5-20, 0-9 SBC) trailed 10-3 entering the bottom of the eighth and had the tying run at the plate with two outs, but the Chanticleers (16-10-1, 5-3-1) responded with six runs in their next at-bat to add insurance runs.

Daedrick Cail reached base four times and drove in three, while Mickey Coyne, Jaylon Deshazier and Wil French all recorded multi-hit outings with Coyne driving in two. Both Cail and Jared Toler scored twice.

Jakob Frederick (0-1) tossed four innings before handing off to Tyler Jeans, who performed well, pitching three shutout innings. In total, A-State used seven pitchers.

Coastal Carolina pounded out 16 hits and only left three runners on base. Austin White went 4-for-6 and scored three times. Eric Brown went 2-for-5, but drove in four runs for the Chanticleers.

Nick Parker (1-1) hurled seven innings for the Chanticleers, striking out eight and allowing three runs on five hits.

Brown smashed a two-run home run to left in the first inning to put the Chanticleers ahead 2-0 early, but Frederick went on to escape with no further damage and retire eight straight.

A-State, which had the leadoff man aboard in each of the first third frames, cashed in on the opportunity in the third with two runs scored. Toler led off with a single to center, then moved to second on a sacrifice by Eli Davis, who reached first on an errant throw. After a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position, Cail drove them in with a game-tying two-run single.

The Chanticleers ended Frederick’s run of 11 straight retired with four consecutive hits, including three for extra bases, en route to a four-run fifth. A two-run homer by Derek Bender put Coastal Carolina back ahead 4-2, then a groundout and sacrifice fly pushed across two more to make it 6-2 after Jeans entered with two on and nobody out.

The Red Wolves got a run back in the bottom half of the inning when Cail scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 6-3. Jeans would not allow a run in his three innings of work before handing off to Brandon Anderson.

Coastal Carolina added four more in the eighth with nobody out. Three runs scored via passed ball, then another scored on a double-play ball to make it 10-3.

A-State answered with a big innings if its own in the bottom of the eighth, scoring five times to cut it to 10-8. Tremmel singled up the middle to score Deshazier, then four more scored with two outs in the inning. Cail was plunked with the bases full to plate Tremmel, then a two-run single to right by Coyne drove in French and Toler. A wild pitch then allowed Cail to touch home before a deep fly ball by Klutts was caught to end the inning.

The Chanticleers tacked on six more runs in the top of the ninth to extend its lead out to 16-8, then reliever Reece Maniscalco retired the side to end the contest.

NEXT UP

A-State returns to action Tuesday with a road test at Southeast Missouri. First pitch at Capaha Field is slated for 6 p.m. in Cape Girardeau. The radio broadcast can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9, 104.1 and 970 AM.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.