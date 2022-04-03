Energy Alert
Blood donation critical for cancer patient

By Imani Williams
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For 20 years, a Jonesboro woman has rolled up her sleeves to donate blood.

Now, she is asking others to do just that for her as she is now in need of blood donations.

Dana Hayes talked about how blood donations are critical.

She described this week as a good week. The first one she’s had in a year.

A year ago, Hayes was diagnosed with anemia.

After still having health complications, doctors diagnosed her with Myelodysplastic Syndrome, also known as MDS.

MDS causes the body to not make enough quality white cells and red blood cells.

“I’ve had to have platelets and I’ve had to have blood and at one time they wanted me to have two pints,” said Hayes.

Hayes explained that there was not enough blood available for her when she needed it.

“But with the shortage, I could only get one,” she said.

She said that at that moment, she truly understood how important blood donations are for everyone.

Hayes always felt like it was her duty to give blood, especially with the blood type she has.

“I’m ‘O neg’ so I’m what anybody and everybody could use,” said Hayes.

Now, with having MDS, she cannot give blood but needs a lot to keep her healthy.

“So, now I am counting on other people to help me,” she said.

The American Red Cross and Valley View Church of Christ are hosting a blood drive in her honor on Monday, April 4 from 12:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at Valley View Church of Christ.

Hayes said she is thankful that these groups are coming together to help collect blood for her and other patients.

You can make an appointment to give here.

