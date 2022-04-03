Energy Alert
Fire, explosion destroys home in Marmaduke

A fire and explosion destroyed a home Saturday morning on Highway 49 and Franklin Street in...
A fire and explosion destroyed a home Saturday morning on Highway 49 and Franklin Street in Marmaduke.(Source: Marmaduke Police Chief Scott Chambers)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - A fire Saturday morning in Marmaduke destroyed a home and caused an explosion in the Greene County town.

According to Marmaduke Police Chief Scott Chambers, officers got a call around 7 a.m., April 2 about the fire at the corner of Highway 49 and Franklin Street.

Chambers said it appeared that a man lost control of his vehicle, hit a gas meter and a utility pole. From there, the gas line exploded and caught the house on fire.

A fire Saturday destroyed a home in Marmaduke.
A fire Saturday destroyed a home in Marmaduke.(Source: Allyson Davis)

The explosion woke up everyone in the neighborhood.

No one was seriously hurt and Chambers said the man was treated at the scene. The house was a total loss and several area police and fire departments responded.

Chambers said Marmaduke police, as well as Arkansas State Police, Greene County deputies, Marmaduke and Rector firefighters went to the area to help.

Both Highway 49 and Franklin Street were shut down for about an hour as crews worked on the crash and fire, Chambers said.

