Off and On Rain Through Wednesday

Rain chances are back in the forecast for the next few days. Rain won’t be anything crazy, and no severe weather, but it’ll be a little wet for those that see rain. Today, chances aren’t widespread. Clouds stay thick, and highs get into the 60s. We’ll get a breakthrough part of the overnight before our best chance of rain arrives just in time for the drive to work and school Tuesday. Steady rain moves out quickly, and we might get a little sunshine before the end of Tuesday helping temperatures hit 70. A front arrives Wednesday morning to drop temperatures, along with another chance of rain. Rainfall amounts should mostly stay below an inch over the next few days. Cooler air arrives mid-week similar to last week but will stay around a lot longer. Highs dip into the 50s and low 60s. Overnight temperatures may be low enough to support frost or a light freeze by Saturday morning before another big warm-up.

