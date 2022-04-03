KAIT Athletes of the Month (March 2022)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The votes are in and it’s time to announce the KAIT Athletes of the Month for February. You nominated 18 different athletes on kait8.com, you cast 2,459 votes on our website.

Boys Athlete of the Month: Alex Browning (Calico Rock basketball, bowling, eSports)

The March Boys Athlete of the Month is Alex Browning of Calico Rock. Browning suits up in basketball and bowling, he also competes in eSports. Alex part of a stellar Pirate season in hoops, Calico Rock reached the state semifinals for the first time in program history.

Girls Athlete of the Month: Kenley McCarn (Melbourne basketball)

The March Girls Athlete of the Month is Kenley McCarn of Melbourne. She completed one of the most decorated basketball careers in Arkansas history. McCarn dropped 31 points as the Lady Bearkatz finished off a 35-0 season and a 4th straight state championship. Kenley is a two-time All-State selection and a two-time State Tournament MVP.

You can nominate and vote for the April Athletes of the Month. Head to https://www.kait8.com/page/athletes-of-the-month-contest/

The ballot closes on April 28th.

