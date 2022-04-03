Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri among states impacted by nationwide referee shortages

By Liam Garrity
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Referee shortages have local park organizers worried for the future of youth sports.

Mark Nelson, community athletics coordinator for the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, said he has seen it all.

“Five years, [the shortage] really makes me worried that there’s no going to be officials, so you’re not going to have local leagues,” said Nelson.

Nelson said there is a referee shortage not only in Missouri, but nationwide.

“I officiated for 35 years,” said Nelson. “Everyone makes mistakes. So because they’re human, the thing is they’re trying their best, they see it as they see it.”

Nelson said unruly parents can cause referees to quit. If not fully staffed, local sports leagues risk cancelling games.

Local parent, Aaron Dogotch, said the shortages aren’t surprising, but he doesn’t want to get used to that.

“When I’ve gone to some of the bigger soccer tournaments, I hear about those things and then it makes the officiating worse,” said Dogotch. “But I don’t know how you get out of that. You have got to change the culture.”

Granparent Chuck Elliott, who watches his grandkids play youth soccer in the Springfield area, said he didn’t know of the shortage.

“I wasn’t aware that there were referee shortages,” said Elliott. “That’s really sad that there aren’t enough people to willing to give their time to do it.”

Nelson said people need to appreciate officials more.

“We need the parents to tone down and basically thank the official from working, congratulate them,” said Nelson.

Dogotch said parents need to respect the officials.

“Parents just need to back off a little bit, and that’s making it hard on them,” said Dogotch. “Just putting up with adversity. Those are things you get in sports, and and refs aren’t perfect. The world’s not perfect.”

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board is looking to hire umpires, referees and other sport facilitators for the summer. For more information, CLICK HERE or contact the park board at 417-864-1049.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Ramirez Martinez, 19, of Jonesboro was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of...
Man arrested after aggravated robbery at St. Bernards parking garage
Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said this is a crash with entrapment and two...
Person injured in multi-vehicle crash
Shasta Davis, 32, of Forrest City was arrested March 31 on suspicion of battery-2nd degree.
Woman arrested, accused of attacking nurse
Two-Tie Timmy cupcakes at his retirement celebration.
Community icon hangs up his ties for good
A Fulton County man was killed Friday in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 62, west of Salem,...
Man killed in one-vehicle crash

Latest News

Actor Real Andrews was in Jonesboro Saturday to talk about mental health and wellness.
General Hospital actor visits Region 8
Williams Corner in Walnut Ridge officially opened Saturday. The farmers market, run by Williams...
Farmers Market teaches values, provides products in community
Real Andrews, an actor on the soap opera on the show General Hospital, was in Region 8 Saturday...
General Hospital actor visits Region 8
A store on Highway 67 in Walnut Ridge hosted its grand opening Saturday.
Farmers Market teaches values, provides products in community
Missouri see referee shortage